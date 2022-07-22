Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – Tharaka Nithi County Senator, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has for the first time shared his thoughts following the arrest of three Venezuelan contractors working for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Kithure’s sentiments came barely hours after high-profile leaders expressed their concerns following the arrest with many demanding their immediate release.

The three had been hired to deploy technology that would be used in the August 9 general elections and were arrested after they had landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

They were later released after the intervention of IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, who said they are employees of Smartmatic International B.V, a company contracted to service the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS).

Commenting on social media, Kindiki blamed Uhuru over the mess, saying he has panicked after realizing that his ‘project’ Raila Odinga is losing the election in August.

Kindiki further urged Kenyans to reject the ‘project’ in August by voting Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency.

“The deep state is trying so hard to SABOTAGE the upcoming elections after sensing the imminent defeat of their project. No amount of intimidation of IEBC and its officials/staff will change the resolve by Kenyans to EMPHATICALLY REJECT the ‘Project’ on 9.8.2022!,” Kindiki wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.