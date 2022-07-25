Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has shared his thoughts about the arrest of three Venezuelan nationals who were found in possession of crucial election materials meant to be used by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the forthcoming General Election.

The three individuals were arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Thursday but they were released after the intervention of IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

However, sleuths from DCI confiscated their computers, flask disks, and IEBC stickers they were carrying in their luggage.

Reacting to the arrest, Mutahi Ngunyi, who currently works at State House as a propagandist, said IEBC and Chebukati are planning to rig the August 9th election.

He further wondered why the Venezuelans who are not employees of IEBC, were found with crucial election materials like stickers.

“IEBC and Chebukati are deliberately MIS-ENGINEERING the election. The Venezuelans are MEANT to do the ELECTRONIC part of the election. Why were they CARRYING stickers? And if the STICKERS are the PROPERTY of IEBC, why were they CARRYING them in PERSONAL briefcases? Iko Kitu hapa,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST