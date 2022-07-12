Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has dismissed claims that he has submitted his name to be nominated as a member of parliament despite vying for Kiambu county gubernatorial seat.

Kuria is seeking the Kiambu governor seat in the Chama Cha Kazi party.

On Friday, there were claims that Kuria forwarded his name after realizing he would lose in the race to become the governor of Kiambu County.

However, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Kuria dismissed claims that he has submitted his name and said, according to the constitution, you cannot be nominated yet you are vying for an elective seat.

Here is what Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

“The law is very clear. If you vie for an elective seat, you cannot forward your name for nomination on the party list. It is simply NOT TRUE that I have forwarded my name to be nominated as an MP. My single-minded focus is to be elected Governor of Kiambu County and to have William Ruto elected as President. Both outcomes are assured and what remains is a formality.

“In the very unlikely event, that I am not elected, you will not see me in politics again let alone seeking to be nominated. There is life beyond politics,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.