Thursday, July 21, 2022 – According to recent opinion polls conducted by various research firms, Deputy President William continues to maintain his popularity in the Mount Kenya region, despite President Uhuru Kenyatta and Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua spending days and nights campaigning for Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

According to political analyst, Dismus Mokua, Mzee Kenyatta in 1969 invited all Kikuyus to his home in Ichaweri where they took an oath (a mixture of cow blood and cow dung) and vowed never to support anybody from late former Vice President Jaramogi Oginga’s family.

Mokua said the majority of Kikuyus still believe in such an oath and that is why Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua are ‘struggling to climb’ Mt Kenya.

“Over the course of many years, the notion that Raila cannot become president was sown into the Mountain. According to the story, even Mzee Jomo Kenyatta had decided from the very beginning that an Oginga could not become president,” Mokua said

“This was the consensus of the narrative. As the decades passed, the anti-Raila narrative became further entrenched until it reached a point where any association with Raila was regarded as a betrayal of the community,” Mokua added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST