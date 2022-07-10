Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 10, 2022 – Interior Principal Secretary, Dr. Karanja Kibicho, has dismissed claims from Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders that he has instructed chiefs and assistant chiefs in Kirinyaga County to campaign for Azimio –One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

On Saturday, Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders led by National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, claimed that Kibicho has also ordered chiefs to buy Identity cards in areas perceived to be Deputy President William Ruto’s strongholds like the Mt Kenya region

Muturi said chiefs have been urging residents to give their IDs in exchange for jobs, saying that there is a wider plan to rig the August 9th election in favour of Raila.

But in a rejoinder, Kibicho said Ruto and his team have no agenda for Kenyans and have since resolved to spread propaganda on election rigging.

“The chiefs are human, but then where have you seen them doing campaigns? Those people should leave our administrators alone, we have seen that norm going on for a while now.

“Our chiefs are professional people and are neutral in this election. They are now using such claims in order to win sympathy votes, and that is not going to work,” Kibicho said.

