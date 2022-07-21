Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence after being barred from holding his last rally at Nyayo Stadium.

On Thursday, Sports Kenya wrote to Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party saying that Nyayo National Stadium will not be available for their scheduled rally on August 6.

According to the letter, there will be peace concerts that will take place in Nyayo Stadium from August 5.

“We regret to inform you that due to peace concert scheduled to take place at both Moi International Sports Center- Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium between August 5 to 7 2022. The facility will not be available for their use,” the letter said.

Reacting to the letter, Ruto, who spoke in Mpeketoni, Lamu County on Thursday, said the move by the government to restrict him from using some venues means they have panicked and their candidate, Raila Odinga is losing the election.

Ruto further said the move clearly shows there is state capture in the country and urged Kenyans to vote out Raila Odinga in August, calling him a ‘government project’

The second in command promised Kenyans that he will end state capture if he forms the government in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.