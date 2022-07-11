Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza allies have maintained that they will only allow IEBC to use a digital register and not a manual one as demanded by Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

Addressing the press over the weekend, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Nominated MP Wilson Sossion, warned that the use of manual register could lead to the nullification of the election again which was the case in 2017.

According to Sossion, a manual register could be used to mess up general elections, leading to a similar ruling made by the Supreme Court in 2017.

He insisted on the need for digital registers, saying this is the only way that will remove irregularities and create confidence in the electoral process.

“Our voting system should be digitalized to remove irregularities and to create peace, confidence, and trust in the electoral process. The nullification of the 2017 presidential election was also premised on the use of manual registers. A manual register is a document that is being used to mess up elections and so the ruling of the Supreme Court that nullified the presidential elections in 2017 must be complied with in this elections with IEBC,” stated Sossion.

On his part, the Nandi Senator echoed Sossion’s sentiments, saying a manual register is easy to manipulate and formed the reasons why Supreme Court cancelled the 2017 presidential elections.

He urged Uhuru’s government to use all the digital information gathered through the registration of Huduma numbers to back up the digital register in case of any technicalities and not force Kenyans to go back to the manual register.

According to Cherargei, the manual register can be used for ballot staffing since it is easy to manipulate.

He said they worry that those who will not vote could have their names ticked and their votes counted leading to ballot stashing in favor of certain candidates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.