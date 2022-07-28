Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 28, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has been ordered to forfeit the Sh200 million to the State.

Milimani law courts judge Esther Maina on Thursday said she is satisfied that the funds in question are proceeds of crime and are subject to forfeiture to the State.

Gachagua had admitted to receiving the funds from government agencies and entities through the award of contracts.

But the court said there was nothing to show he had any contract with the State.

Reacting to the ruling on Facebook, Gachagua accused Justice Maina of being biased and said he will head to the Court of Appeal to appeal the decision.

Here is Rigathi Gachagua‘s statement

“The judgment today by Justice Esther Maina, in my case against the Asset Recovery Agency, did not come as a surprise to me and my Lawyers.

The Judge was biased against us from the word go and threw caution to the wind by conducting a sham trial.

Against the rules of evidence, she refused our application to cross-examine the Investigator in order to test the veracity of his allegations.

She ruled that all evidence should be through affidavits and rejected oral evidence.

She refused my request to call witnesses to testify on how I got my money.

She has made a ruling relying solely on the allegations by the State without giving us an opportunity to put the allegations to test as per the known practice all over the world.

The Judge again declined our request to highlight our submissions against the known and accepted practice all over the world.

The judgement was hastily rushed ten days before the elections in a futile attempt to undermine my candidature in the coming elections and dent my sterling performance in the running mates debate last week.

I have instructed my Lawyers to immediately file an appeal in the Court of Appeal to stay the orders and set aside the judgement.

Freedom is coming,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.