Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Tharaka Nithi County Senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has reacted to a story in one of the local dailies that linked Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula to a Greece-based firm in charge of printing ballot papers meant for the August 9th poll.

According to the story, Azimio leaders have written a letter to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), accusing Wetangula of having met the directors of Inform Lykos (Hellas) SA Holdings, which was contracted by the commission to print ballot papers.

Speaking in Marsabit on Wednesday, Kindiki dismissed the claims and said this is one of the plans by Azimio leaders to reject the results of the August 9th election.

“The trivial propaganda about the ballot printing tender by our ODM /Azimio is a cheap attempt to prepare the ground for them to reject the results.

“Folks, in 33 days, you will not know what hit you! Uhuru and state machinery will protect them from the oncoming defeat,” Kindiki stated.

