Wednesday, January 20, 2022 – Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, has shared his thoughts after Azimio running mate Martha Karua and Kenya Kwanza Alliance running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, engaged in a debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on Tuesday evening.

During the debate that was transmitted live on all local TV stations, Gachagua performed beyond the expectations of many Kenyans and Martha Karua appeared dull and was not composed as usual during the debate.

Different pollsters put Gachagua in the pole position during the debate and various political pundits said he performed well since many Kenyans were expecting him to be mauled by Karua during the debate.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Mutahi said Martha Karua was sincere during the debate but Gachagua, who is Deputy President William Ruto‘s running mate, sounded like a smooth talker from a fellowship of thugs.

“Martha comes ACROSS as SINCERE. Gachagua sounds like the SMOOTH talker from the FELLOWSHIP of THUGS,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

