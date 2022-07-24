Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 24, 2022 – A prominent Nairobi-based lawyer has revealed how Deputy President William Ruto is planning to rig the August 9th election.

Commenting on social media after three Venezuelans were arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for having crucial Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) materials, renowned Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, said the three Venezuelans are agents of DP Ruto who were tasked with the job of rigging the election in August.

Kipkorir stated that the Ruto-led camp has been planning election malpractice for several years.

He further said that the camp has been deceiving Kenyans by claiming to have the support of a majority of voters across the country and yet their game is to steal the election.

“For many years, UDA told us they had god & the people. We now know that the people were Venezuelans & their god was Abdulahi Abdi Mohamed! We’ve also known all along that UDA’s master strategy is to steal elections using technology & sneaking in an algorithm into the voting system,” Kipkorir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST