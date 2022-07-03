Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 03 July 2022 – Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy who is said to be a member of a panga-wielding gang notorious for mugging and demanding money from members of the public at Majaoni, Mombasa County.

According to a police report, the area chief spotted the gang armed with crude weapons and informed law enforcers.

Police officers from Kiembeni Police Station responded swiftly and arrested a 17-year-old boy while his accomplices escaped.

He is currently in custody, waiting to be arraigned.

The National Police Service has intensified patrols in the region to ensure the safety of the public.

Below is a photo of the suspect.

