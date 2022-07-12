Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 12 July 2022 – A nosy shopper recorded a video of a man grabbing his girlfriend’s juicy ‘nyash’ while waiting to be served in a supermarket.

The young couple was holding each other tightly and despite being in a public space, the thirsty man went ahead and caressed his girlfriend’s derriere as other shoppers watched.

Were they buying condoms?

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.