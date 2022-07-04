Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Thieves have made away with some parts of the artificial football pitch at the Drobo-Faaman stadium in Ghana.

According Ghanaian journalist, Saddick Adams, who shared the photos, part of the artificial soccer pitch at the Drobo-Faaman stadium in the Bono Region were stolen on Monday morning, July 4.

He wrote:

“Thieves have stolen parts of the artificial pitch at Drobo-Faaman in the Bono Region this morning.”

Look