Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – A thief was caught stealing in a mosque during Jummah prayers and he was punished.

As punishment, the thief was made to pray non-stop, while Muslim faithfuls observed.

At the time he was filmed, he was reportedly on the 10th rakah.

The Twitter user who shared the video explained that the suspect will be handed over to police after he’s done praying.