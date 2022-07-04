Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have taken to Instagram to profess their love for each other on their 23rd wedding anniversary.

David shared a video from an old interview with Victoria where he told the host that he wasn’t into Victoria’s singing group Spice Girls but he was into Victoria (Posh).

The couple added during the interview that they met at “the football”.

In the caption, David wrote: “No but I was into Posh.. 23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham , but she will always be Posh. Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies. I love you , we all love you.”

Victoria also celebrated their anniversary on Instagram.

She wrote: “They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last. Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!! “