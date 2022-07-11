Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk has reacted to news of Twitter hiring a law firm to sue him for pulling out of $44 bn takeover deal, by sharing a meme on his Twitter handle.

The meme shared by Musk mocking Twitter captured his moods as per the progress of the $44 billion Twitter acquisition bid.

Musk is shown as smiling along with the caption, “They said I couldn’t buy Twitter. “They won’t disclose bot info.”

He is also shown as laughing with the caption, “Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court.” Finally, he is shown laughing loudly along the caption, “Now they have to disclose bot info in court.”

He then shared another meme of US crime series character, Chuck Norris playing chess.

Musk terminated the multi-billion Twitter deal on Friday July 8, and claimed the social media platform failed to provide information about fake accounts.

Twitter hired a US-based law firm Watchell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz LLP in a bid to sue Musk and force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.