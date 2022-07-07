Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, has issued a new ultimatum to the electoral commission, saying there will be no elections unless the manual register is used.

Speaking in Ruiru, Kiambu County while drumming up support for his presidential bid on Wednesday, Raila said failure to use a manual register along with the electronic register will be a recipe for vote fraud.

He accused his main competitor Deputy President William Ruto of hatching a plot to rig elections.

“I am telling the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that a manual register is a must in each and every polling station,” Raila said.

And he declared “it is not negotiable, a manual register is a must along with the electronic register, otherwise No manual register, no elections.”

However, his competitor, Ruto, who is vying under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, has rejected the use of a manual register, saying he agrees with IEBC to only deploy an electronic register.

“My competitor has sensed defeat and that is why he is now talking of a plot to rig elections,”

“We oppose the use of a manual register,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.