Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Kenyan artist and media personality, Thee Pluto, has predicted the next President of Kenya and the next governor of Mombasa County.

Commenting on Facebook after former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko was cleared to vie for the Mombasa governor seat, Pluto, who is famous for his ‘Loyalty Test’ shows congratulated him and said he is indeed the next governor of the coastal city.

He also stated United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidate in Nairobi Johnson Sakaja is the next Nairobi governor.

In terms of Presidency, Thee Pluto stated that Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate Dr. William Ruto is the next President of Kenya.

Here is what Thee Pluto wrote on his Facebook page.

“Finally High Court clears my friend Mike Sonko. to vie for Mombasa governor’s seat. If you want to survive Kwa hii Kenya pigia wadosi wako makofi ata kama wamekukunia miguu SONKO NDO GOVERNOR wa MOMBASA, SAKAJA ndo FORM HAPA KANAIRO… PRESIDENT ni William Samoei Ruto …hakuna Cha ukabila ama vyama Kila mtu Ako na kura Moja na haki ya kusupport mtu mwenye wanataka!!,”

