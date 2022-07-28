Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 July 2022 – Greek officials have admitted that 22-year-old Brit Jack Fenton wasn’t trying to take a selfie when he was killed by a helicopter blade on Monday July 25.

It was reported earlier that Fenton died instantly when the rear rotor blade of the Bell 407 hit him in the head at around 6.20pm.

Jack who is believed to be a student at Oxford Brooks University, was in the Greek capital after a brief holiday in Mykonos with friends.

An update on the investigation revealed that investigators have now reportedly ruled out the possibility that Jack was attempting to take a selfie when he died.

Instead, officers are now exploring the possibility that he forgot his mobile phone while getting off the helicopter, rushed back to get it and accidentally turned towards its spinning tail after retrieving the device.

A spokesman for Greek police told MailOnline;

“Our investigation is continuing but one of the major areas that we are exploring is that Jack forgot his mobile phone on the helicopter and that’s why he suddenly returned to it.

“We are still in the process of completing our interviews but a number of eyewitnesses saw him with a mobile phone in his hand, moments before he was killed.

“Once our investigation has been completed, we will send the file to the prosecutor who will decide if there are to be any charges.”

Pilot Christos Fragkopanagos has been named by local media as the pilot who has been asked to testify over the tragedy.

Ioannis Kondylis, Chairman of Greece’s Accident Investigation and Flight Safety Committee, who are investigating the accident, also said that it doesn’t appear he was taking a selfie at the time.

The agency said while Jack appeared to be holding a mobile phone and had it to his ear, it has not yet been confirmed whether he was talking or simply returning to join his friends.