Thursday, 14 July 2022 – A group of notorious cons who prey on naïve city residents on busy streets in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) are back in business.

They use ‘free gifts’ to lure passers-by and then empty their Mpesa accounts.

The shameless cons, who are protected by rogue cops, had disappeared after KTN aired an investigative story showing how they operate.

A concerned social media user took photos of the merciless cons carrying out their mission in broad daylight and warned city residents to be careful.

Below are photos of the cons.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.