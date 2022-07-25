Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 July 2022 – Officials at Gataka Primary school in Gatundu South which neighbours President Uhuru Kenyatta’s home have decried the poor state of facilities.

The school is in a run-down state and urgently requires a face-lift.

According to Moses Thithai, a member of the institution’s board of management, the school has never been repaired since its establishment over 50 years ago and the current pupils are using the same facilities that their grandparents used.

Classrooms have huge cracks on the walls and the floors while most of the windows have no panes.

The toilets are dilapidated, posing risks to the pupils’ health.

When it rains, teachers and pupils are forced to wear gumboots as they can hardly access the classrooms due to the poor drainage system at the school.

