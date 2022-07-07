Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 07 July 2022 – Last week, police raided Inooro TV during a live interview and arrested Nairobi Woman Rep aspirant Monica Gitau for impersonating a police officer.

She attended the interview in full police uniform and lied that she works at Kilimani Police Station.

She had been invited to the station to discuss issues affecting the city and how she would address them once elected.

The National Police Service released a statement and disowned Monica, calling her a fake cop.

She has since been released and is back on the campaign trail.

She was pictured in Embakasi hunting for votes.

