Friday, 22 July 2022 – Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, was admitted to the hospital after he drank polluted water from a river to prove that the water is clean.

In a video that has gone viral, Mann can be seen scooping up a glass of water from a river and gulping it down amid cheers from supporters.

The Chief Minister drank the water, which is usually polluted with sewage waste from neighbouring towns and villages, without hesitation.

Sources said that he was taken ill with a severe stomachache at his official residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday night, 2 days after drinking the polluted water.

From there, he was airlifted and admitted to the hospital in Delhi.

His ailment was kept a closely guarded secret by the government as he was rushed to the Capital without his entire security staff.

Below is a video showing the moment he drank the polluted water.

