Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 July 2022 – A woman has shared a hilarious video capturing the moment her husband scared their baby while snoring in his sleep.

He was dead asleep and snoring like a pig, scaring their little kid.

“My husband snored in his sleep and scared the baby,” the woman captioned the funny video that has gone viral and excited Netizens.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.