Saturday, 02 July 2022 – A Nigerian Government official appeared before a committee, comprised of MPs, to answer questions after he was accused of mismanaging public funds.

The rogue Government official identified as Daniel Pondei, the acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development (NDDC), had a hard time explaining where the funds allocated for development disappeared to.

As he was being grilled, he faked fainting, forcing the committee members to end the session prematurely.

The legislators rushed to his rescue after he ‘fainted’ – with one trying to prevent him from choking.

He was escorted out of the room with the aid of a policeman.

Daniel was accused of embezzling 536 million nairas( about Ksh 152 Million).

Watch the dramatic video.

