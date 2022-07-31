Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 31 July 2022 – More details have emerged after a report of a slay queen stabbing a man who returned from Canada to death went viral.

A Ghanaian slay queen identified as Diamond Safina has been trending for taking the life of her lover.

Safina who is currently in police custody claimed she stabbed the Canada returnee in self-defence.

New information alleges that the deceased was married with kids.

He came to Ghana on vacation to see his wife and kids and decided to pass by his side chick’s place.

The case is still being investigated and more updates will be shared as it continues.