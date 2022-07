Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 31 July 2022 – Renowned media personality Sheila Mwanyigah has resurfaced on social media after taking a hiatus.

The 41-year-old former TV host has been working out tirelessly and her body transformation is visible.

She has lost a lot of weight as seen in the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.