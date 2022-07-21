Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is likely to be the next president of Kenya.

This is according to the latest poll carried out nationally by Intel Research Solutions (IRS).

According to the poll, Ruto is likely to win the presidency in the first round after being ranked as the most preferred presidential candidate with a 50.5% approval rating compared to Raila Odinga’s 44.2% approval rating.

“Ruto is likely to manage a first-round win against his competitor going by the data. Almost half of the respondents countrywide would prefer William Ruto as their president today.”

“Changes observed in this poll are slight increases for William Ruto and Raila Odinga and a slight drop in the undecided voter pool,” read the IRIS poll.

The report also showed that the DP leads in Mt Kenya by a wide margin compared to Raila.

In Mt Kenya East, 72.4% of respondents preferred Ruto to just 22.6% who sided with Raila while in Mt Kenya East, 70.9% would vote for Ruto compared to 23.1% who prefer the former Prime Minister.

In Mt Kenya Diaspora (Nakuru and Laikipia), the preference of voters is still aligned to voters in the larger central Kenya. The difference in support for the two candidates is 37.7%. Ruto leads with 65.7% while Raila trails with 28.0 per cent.

In Central Rift areas, Ruto maintained a landslide lead with 81.8% of the support against Raila’s 14.3%. At the Coast, Raila, however, leads with 54.6% against the DP at 40.2%.

IRS polled 24,599 respondents across Kenya via the electronic database SMS broadcasting methodology.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.