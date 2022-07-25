Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 July 2022– Kenya’s all-boys band Sauti Sol used the ill-fated bus that plunged into River Nithi to tour the country after they launched their album titled, ‘Live and Die in Africa’.

The bus had been customized with their images.

The same bus was involved in an accident in 2016 in Malindi after the driver rammed into a stationary lorry.

The accident left 3 people dead, including the driver.

The killer bus had been put on the spot on social media several times before the Sunday accident for reckless driving and being unroadworthy.

Below are throwback photos of the ill-fated bus.

The 2016 accident that left three people dead.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.