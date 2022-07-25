Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 July 2022 – It is now emerging that the ill-fated Modern Coast bus that claimed the lives of over 20 people on Sunday evening had been exposed on social media for being driven recklessly.

The 45-seater bus registration, KCF 614 U, has been the subject of discussion on social media as far as 2016.

At one time, it hit a stationary truck along the Mombasa-Malindi highway, leading to the death of the driver.

It was refurbished and taken back to the road.

The bus had also been put on the spot for being driven at night without headlights and harassing other motorists.

Sadly, the Modern Coast management did little to safeguard the lives of passengers despite Netizens raising the alarm.

The same bus, which was said to be unroadworthy, claimed the lives of over 20 passengers after the brakes failed, plunging into River Nithi.

See past tweets exposing the killer bus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.