Wednesday, 20 July 2022 – The househelp who stole Sh 4 Million and expensive jewelry from the home of Treasury Chief Administrative (CAS) Nelson Ributhi three weeks ago has been arrested.

The suspect identified as Miriam Mwelu and her partner Timothy Akoi were tracked down by detectives and arrested at a witchdoctor’s shrine in Kiambu, where they had gone to ‘seek protection’.

After she was arrested, she led detectives to her parents’ home in Murang’a County where Sh 1.57 million was recovered.

Expensive jewelry that she had stolen from her employer was also recovered.

Last month, a police report filed at Hardy police post in Lang’ata, Nairobi indicated that Mwelu made away with Sh4 million and jewelry worth Sh500,000.

The matter was reported to the police by Ributhi’s wife.

