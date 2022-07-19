Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 July 2022 – A fatal crash involving a pickup and a lorry occurred in the Kinungi area along the Nairobi- Nakuru highway Tuesday morning.

According to information shared online, the lorry’s brakes failed, leading to the deadly accident.

The passengers were rescued and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The ill-fated pickup was written off.

See photos of the horrific crash.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.