Friday, July 1, 2022 – A woman has taken to Twitter to reveal how her boyfriend paid her back when she nursed him back to health.

She explained that he got into an accident in the second month of their relationship and was in a wheelchair for 4 months.

She said she was there for him during all those months and he finally started walking on his own last week, only for him to cheat on her.

