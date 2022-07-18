Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – AC Milan footballer, Tiemoue Bakayoko was stopped at gunpoint by police in Italy in a terrifying ordeal that turned out to a case of mistaken identity.

The departing Chelsea midfielder, who was on loan at AC Milan last season, was reportedly pulled over by cops in Milan.

A video shared online, captured the terrifying moment a policeman, pushed the startled footballer, who made 14 Serie A appearances for the triumphant Rossoneri last season, up against a police car.

He then appear to empty Bakayoko’s pockets as two other armed cops, pointed their guns at the player’s car.

Shocking footage of Milan’s Bakayoko in Milan’s downtown held at gunpoint by police cause taken for someone else.

As soon the police discovered they had the wrong person, they quickly brought their weapons down and consoled the midfielder with a gentle pat on the back.

The 27-year-old signed for Chelsea in a big-money move in 2017, arriving at Stamford Bridge from Monaco for £40m.

In his first season, he made 43 appearances across all competitions, but has not played for Chelsea since the 2017-18 season. Since then, he has spent loan spells at AC Milan, Monaco, Napoli and then again at AC Milan, where he won the Serie A title in the last campaign. On Sunday, French publication Foot Mercato reported that Bakayoko is finally leaving after agreeing a deal with the Ligue 1 club, Marseille.

Il momento in cui il poliziotto si rende conto che ha fermato Bakayoko e bestemmia è poesia pic.twitter.com/f3fBRqtL9f — Captain Rossonero – Il Primo Rossonero 🏆 (@DrGianlucaFumo) July 17, 2022