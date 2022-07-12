Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Panic has gripped Kenya Kwanza Alliance after details emerged of what President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to do to neutralize Deputy President William Ruto’s influence in the Mt Kenya region.

For almost four years, Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate has been in firm control of the vote-rich region but according to blogger Lord Abraham Mutai, Uhuru is now planning how to send Ruto to the political dustbin in August.

“Tomorrow, Uhuru Kenyatta is leading a massive meeting of the people of central Kenya! Mambo ni Pole pole!” blogger Lord Abraham Mutua tweeted.

Sources say Uhuru is expected to camp in his backyard for two weeks where he will preach the Azimio gospel in Kiambu, Muranga, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties.

The President is also expected to tour Nakuru and Laikipia counties where he will campaign for Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who he has publicly said is his preferred successor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST