Thursday July 21, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has promised to do the unthinkable to his benefactor President Uhuru Kenyatta if he wins the August presidential contest.

During an interview with BBC, Raila said he will jail President Uhuru Kenyatta if his government finds evidence linking him or members of his family to corruption.

According to Raila, he will deal with everybody implicated in graft equally regardless of who they are should he form the next government.

“Nobody is indispensable in the war against corruption so we will deal with everybody equally,” Raila said.

Raila who shook hands with Uhuru in 2018 supported Rigathi Gachagua’s sentiments that the Head of State could not fight corruption because it was right inside his house.

“It was right inside his house and he had no powers to deal with it because you have a deal with your colleague and you can see he is doing what he is doing and there is nothing you can do,” Raila added.

Raila disputed claims that since he shook hands with the Jubilee Party leader, there has not been serious corruption unearthed as was the case prior to their truce with the president.

“I have not been working with the government. I have only been advising from the outside but my party has continued to basically exercise their constitutional mandate doing the oversight work in parliament,” Raila said.

Raila’s assurance comes barely a week after Uhuru exuded confidence that Raila will jail thieves and corrupt politicians.

The president said he was unable to deal with graft because he was forgiving but said the Raila-Karua ticket will not be forgiving.

But according to Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Uhuru could not fight corruption because his family members and close friends were the beneficiaries of corruption in his government.

