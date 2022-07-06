Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Tennis star, Nick Kyrgios has been charged with assaulting his former girlfriend, Chiara Passari.

The charge refers to an alleged assault of a former girlfriend in December 2021 with Kyrgios due to appear in court in Canberra next month, according to The Canberra Times.

The 27-year-old Australian, who reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Monday July 4, will appear in court in Canberra next month.

A spokesperson for Australian Capital Territory policing said: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

Barrister Jason Moffett, who is representing Kyrgios, has confirmed the world No. 40 is aware of the charge.

“It’s in the context of a domestic relationship,” Moffett told the Canberra Times.

“The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.

“Given the matter is before the court…he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

The maximum sentence for the charge is two years.