Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Grammy award winning singer, Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The Sun reports that actor Joe Alwyn popped the question months ago, but the two have “only told” their inner circle and that Swift only wears her “beautiful ring” in private.

“Basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends,” the source said.

“Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too.”

“Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement,” the source continued.

“They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant – like them.”

Swift, 32, and Alwyn, 31 have kept the details of their relationship private since they reportedly started dating in 2017

Back in April, Alwyn addressed rumors claiming he secretly proposed to Swift in an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” he said at the time.

“I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

While Swift and Alwyn have remained notoriously private as a couple since they were first linked in 2017, this certainly isn’t the first time there have been reports of an engagement.

In January 2020, Swift stoked the rumor mill with what looked like a large diamond ring on her left ring finger in her Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana.”

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” Alwyn told Vogue back in 2018. “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”