Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 07 July 2022 – Former NRG presenter turned singer, Tanasha Donna, has officially turned 27 years old.

The single mother of one, who was dating Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, posted photos flaunting her hot figure as she turned a year older.

“Turned 27 years old. Grateful,” she captioned the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.