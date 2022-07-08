Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral, and independent organisation with the exclusively humanitarian mission to protect the lives and dignity of victims of war and internal violence and to provide them with assistance. It also endeavours to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening International Humanitarian Law and universal humanitarian principles. The ICRC’s Regional Delegation in Nairobi co-ordinates the institution’s humanitarian activities in Kenya, Tanzania, and Djibouti.ICRC Regional Delegation in Nairobi is recruiting an experienced, highly motivated, and qualified person to fill the position of Talent Attraction Officer. This is a Kenya National Position.

OVERALL RESPONSIBILITY

The talent attraction officer will be responsible for Identifying, engaging and attracting the right talent for today and tomorrow’s ICRC Operational success.

YOUR NEXT TEAM

You will be part of an ambitious, proactive, remote, and diverse group of professionals whose daily endeavor is to actively team up with internal (Recruiters, Talent Managers, HRBP, HR Managers, Heads of Unit/Delegation, etc.) and external partners (Red Cross/Crescent National Societies, professionals, associations, Diasporas, alumni, Universities, etc.) in order to identify, engage and attract candidates, using the most effective and innovative practices/tools. In collaboration with the Line Manager (based in Geneva), you and your future colleague will be responsible to create our regional Talent Sourcing Hub in Nairobi.

Responsibilities

Rolling-out our Talent Attraction Strategy in line with the Organisation’s global and local recruitment needs;

Delivering outstanding services based on our customer & data-driven approach for Talent Attraction (Direct Sourcing, Talent Engagement, Market Intelligence, Employer Branding and Outreach).

Crafting and curating humanitarian content in order to build and engage with talent communities including professionals, associations, diasporas, alumni, Universities, etc.;

Training and advising peers as well as internal partners on employer branding best practices;

Advising prospect candidates on competency building to help them meet ICRC’s standards and guiding them through the application process;

Actively participating in global projects for team and unit’s continuous improvement;

Representing the ICRC during webinars, live sessions, key professional events, conferences, workshops and recruitment fairs;

Embracing and nurturing collaboration within the Red Cross movement (Nationals Societies and the IFRC) as well as with other humanitarian Organisations;

Delivering monthly, quarterly and annual reporting on your activity/progression and budget management.

Qualifications

Minimum Bachelor’s degree in HR, labour psychology, digital marketing and/or communication or equivalent;

A first professional experience (2 to 3 years) in talent sourcing, recruitment, employer branding or/and HR Marketing within an international, non-profit and/or humanitarian Organisation;

Perfect command of written and spoken English AND & any other ICRC language including French, Arabic, Portuguese, Spanish or Russian;

Appetite to work in a remote and global team.

Attitude is key

Strong drive, “can-do attitude”, positive thinking and solution-oriented mind-set;

Active listener, benevolent and remarkable team spirit;

Outstanding communication and networking skills at all levels of hierarchy;

Self-learner/starter, high degree of autonomy and proven organizational skills;

Confirmed representation and presentation skills ;

Commitment and capacity to convey humanitarian motivation;

In-depth knowledge of Africa’s labour market, recruiting practices and local HR Marketing mediums.

What we offer

A great opportunity to join the world’s most respected humanitarian Organisation;

A modern and exciting development plan;

Change people’s lives by helping them find their next career move;

Exciting professional development and stimulating benefits package;

A unique, global, remote and diverse team;

You will be based at ICRC’s office in Nairobi with another Talent Attraction Officer.

How to Apply

The interested candidates should fill up a form by clicking the link below on or before 22nd July 2022 at 4:30 pm then submit their CV, motivation letter, including references details, supporting documents (Certificates, Diplomas, Degree etc) and current and expected remuneration to ICRC Nairobi Delegation, HR Department via the email address provided below:

– Application Link

– E-mail: nai_hrrec_services@icrc.org

The reference TALENT ATTRACTION OFFICER must be stated in the application to be valid. If you do not fill out the required information as per the link provided or clearly state the position for which you are applying and attach the required certificates & other supporting documents, your application may not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applicants must have the permanent right to work in Kenya.