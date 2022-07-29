Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 29, 2022 – Barely a day after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga raised some serious concerns over the printing of duplicated results declaration Forms 34A and 34B, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has acted swiftly and summoned the four presidential candidates to address the issue.

In a letter signed by IEBC Chief Executive Officer, Marjan Hussein Marjan, the four presidential candidates are scheduled to meet the Commission on Friday, July 29, at the Bomas of Kenya.

“The purpose of this letter is to invite you and/or your representatives to a consultative meeting to address the concerns raised,” read the letter in part.

Raila and his team had wondered why the IEBC was printing the forms in duplicate, terming it as a ‘disturbing issue’.

The former Prime Minister had sent two members of his team to Athens, Greece, to inspect the printing of election materials.

In a letter to the IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, the Azimio team sought clarification on the issue raised.

“After enquiring why there were duplicate forms, the electoral officials said that extra forms were to be given to election observers, media, and other stakeholders,” noted Azimio in its letter.

However, the team was not convinced, noting that there were other irregularities in the printing of the result declaration form. According to the team, all the forms had varying serial numbers.

In June, the Azimio team had also lamented over the company chosen to print the election materials.

According to Raila’s team, the Inform Lykos Company was responsible for the postponement of the General Election in Nigeria in February 2019.

This comes even as Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza have been defending the electoral commission and Chebukati himself from Azimio’s attack.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.