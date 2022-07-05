Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – The suspect connected with a mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been taken into custody.

Robert E. Crimo III, the suspect who opened fire at a parade that left six dead and sent more than two dozen people to hospitals, was arrested near Lake Forest, Illinois, authorities said during a brief news conference Monday night, July 4.

Crimo had escaped after the shooting and police warned that he was armed and dangerous and on the loose.

Later, authorities said Crimo was spotted by a North Chicago officer who attempted a traffic stop.

Crimo led officers on a brief chase before being stopped.

He was taken into custody without incident and will be transferred to the police department in Highland Park, where the deadly shooting occurred earlier Monday.

The capture ended an intense manhunt across the Chicagoland area after the shooting disrupted Independence Day festivities in cities throughout the region.