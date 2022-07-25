Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Support Services Assistant

EF: TNH/HRD/SSA/07/2022

Reporting to the Support Services Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for coordinating and monitoring the operations of Outsourced and transport services in the Hospital to ensure efficient and timely service provision.

Responsibilities

Liaising with key contacts of outsourced service providers working in the Hospital to provide support and ensure that the services are satisfactorily carried out i.e.,

fumigation & pest control, gardening & Landscaping, management of drinking water dispensers.

Coordinating logistic operations of all courier services to ensure timely and costeffective delivery of all assignments.

Assisting in the coordination of routine and special transport requests made from the various departments.

Ensuring that all Hospital vehicles are well maintained and serviced regularly, and any defects or requirements are reported to the Support Services Officer.

Ensuring that the duty rota is adhered to by the Drivers.

Assisting in service level analysis.

Monitoring Standard Operating Procedures.

Ensuring accurate preparation of daily, weekly and monthly reports and all relevant records are maintained for transport and outsourced services.

Give a weekly report on the physical condition of vehicles and motor bikes.

Ensuring high quality customer orientated service is always delivered which meets performance monitoring and quality requirements.

Ensuring that all drivers are adequately trained on vehicles operations and techniques to achieve high working standards.

Do a daily inspection on gardening & landscaping and fumigation services and all vehicles and motorbikes.

Ensure all vehicles and motor bikes are cleaned daily.

Does spot checks on all team members grooming.

Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time. Any other responsibilities that may be assigned to the job holder by the supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications

Degree in Business Administration or related field

Four (4) years’ progressive work experience in a busy environment.

Valid Driving license will be an added advantage

Experience in logistics management will be an added advantage.

Competent in computer application/IT literate.

Excellent planning, supervisory, problem-solving, customer service and organization skills.

Flexible and able to complete tasks within the stipulated timeframe.

Ability to work with minimal supervision.

Ability to prioritize task work.

Maintain professional standards in compliance with applicable policies and procedures

How to Apply

If your background, experience and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the job reference number and full contact details of 3 referees, to reach the undersigned not later than 5th August 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. We shall ONLY accept ONLINE applications and contact SHORTLISTED candidates.

Director Human Resources & Operations

The Nairobi Hospital

P.O. Box 30026 – 00100

NAIROBI Email: recruitment@nbihosp.org