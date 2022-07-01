Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Products Support Officer

Job Purpose:

The Products support officer will be responsible of the products life cycle; from inception, user acceptance testing, Go – Live and day-to-day support to the customers. They will ensure that the products meet the product roadmap and strategy objectives as outlined by the product manager and management. The products support officer will work in partnership with the business and technical teams to design, develop, prioritize and implement the products roadmap.

Responsibilities

• Monitor systems performance on Pre-Production and Production environments.

• Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues including bugs and errors. Escalate the same to the technical team.

• Identify and solve challenging business and customer issues with innovative, effective and long-term solutions.

• Support customers when integrating to Finserve solutions as the subject matter expert on the products. And coordinate the Go Live process.

• In collaboration with the development team,deploy and provide technical expertise and training on products.

• Liaise with product managers to drive relevance of channels and best user experience by partnering with customers to determine future needs.

• Collect customer feedback, understand consumer behavior and market trends of the products and present to the business and technical teams for products enhancement.

• Prepare, analyze and present timely reports on system status and performance updates.

Key Critical Competencies

● Tech savvy and passionate about systems and products enhancements. ● Experienced in best practice agile scrum development and lean startup principles. ● Track record of using qualitative and quantitative data to prioritize and drive decision-making.

● Excellent people and management skills to interact with customers, colleagues, and third parties. And able to build rapport quickly.

● Excellent communication skills (verbal and written).

● Fluent, confident and with strong presentation skills.

● Passionate about problem solving, has a genuine customer focus, innovative and a team player and team player.

● Excellent planning, organizational and time-management skills.

● Ability to work calmly under pressure in a performance driven organization and able to meet deadlines.

● Self-motivated and can work with minimum supervision.

● Up-to-date with and understands the latest technology trends, new functionalities and with a desire to continue learning.

Qualifications

• University Degree in Computer Science or related technical field.

• 3 to 5 years’ experience in products and systems support. As well as supporting end users, and applications preferably in banking and the fintech industry.

• Proven ability to analyze complex business issues and identify, design and implement effective practical recommendations. • Comfortable using tools such as Slack, JIRA and Confluence. • Knowledge in APIs management and use of API Testing tools e.g. postman. • Knowledge in Test-Driven Development and Agile software development are a plus.

How to Apply

