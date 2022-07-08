Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Supervisor
Our client in the hospitality industry is looking to fill in the above position, to be based in Nairobi. The ideal candidate must have a minimum of 2 years as a supervisor managing a team in a fast paced environment.
Job Purpose
Supervise and run all restaurant operations. Manage staff in conjunction with the F&B Head, handle complaints and be person responsible in absence of the F&B Head.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide prompt, courteous and efficient food and beverage service.
- Advise customers on all F&B choices and ensure that the restaurant staff have similar product knowledge
- Assist with maintaining high standards of quality control, hygiene, health and safety throughout
- Maintain cleanliness of the work areas and equipment.
- Effectively handle customer requests and concerns.
- Must follow all cash handling policies and procedures.
- Maintaining inventory of operating equipment, linen and guest supplies.
- Ensures that standards/procedures are adhered to at all times.
- Ensure an excellent service experience for guests
- Possess excellent understanding and product knowledge and assist with the training of Restaurant staff
- Build guest loyalty and gather constructive feedback to ensure satisfaction of every individual guest.
- Conduct daily briefs prior to each and every service and liaise with the Chef and be aware of any special dishes.
- Any other duties related to food and beverage service assigned by the F&B Head.
Qualifications:
- Diploma in food and beverage from a reputable college/university.
- Must have a minimum of 2 years as a supervisor managing a team in a busy and fast-paced environment.
- Must have knowledge of food and beverage service
- A good communicator, friendly and inclusive, even after a long shift.
- Must have excellent guest service skills always exceeding guest expectations.
- Able to work with flexible working hours
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should send their CV and application letter quoting their expected salary to hr@saape.co.ke. This is an urgent position and will remain open until it’s filled. Only qualified candidates should apply.
