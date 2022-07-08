Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Supervisor

Our client in the hospitality industry is looking to fill in the above position, to be based in Nairobi. The ideal candidate must have a minimum of 2 years as a supervisor managing a team in a fast paced environment.

Job Purpose

Supervise and run all restaurant operations. Manage staff in conjunction with the F&B Head, handle complaints and be person responsible in absence of the F&B Head.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide prompt, courteous and efficient food and beverage service.

Advise customers on all F&B choices and ensure that the restaurant staff have similar product knowledge

Assist with maintaining high standards of quality control, hygiene, health and safety throughout

Maintain cleanliness of the work areas and equipment.

Effectively handle customer requests and concerns.

Must follow all cash handling policies and procedures.

Maintaining inventory of operating equipment, linen and guest supplies.

Ensures that standards/procedures are adhered to at all times.

Ensure an excellent service experience for guests

Possess excellent understanding and product knowledge and assist with the training of Restaurant staff

Build guest loyalty and gather constructive feedback to ensure satisfaction of every individual guest.

Conduct daily briefs prior to each and every service and liaise with the Chef and be aware of any special dishes.

Any other duties related to food and beverage service assigned by the F&B Head.

Qualifications:

Diploma in food and beverage from a reputable college/university.

Must have a minimum of 2 years as a supervisor managing a team in a busy and fast-paced environment.

Must have knowledge of food and beverage service

A good communicator, friendly and inclusive, even after a long shift.

Must have excellent guest service skills always exceeding guest expectations.

Able to work with flexible working hours

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV and application letter quoting their expected salary to hr@saape.co.ke. This is an urgent position and will remain open until it’s filled. Only qualified candidates should apply.