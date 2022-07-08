Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Supervisor

Our client in the hospitality industry is looking to fill in the above position, to be based in Nairobi.  The ideal candidate must have a minimum of 2 years as a supervisor managing a team in a fast paced environment.

Job Purpose

Supervise and run all restaurant operations. Manage staff in conjunction with the F&B Head, handle complaints and be person responsible in absence of the F&B Head.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provide prompt, courteous and efficient food and beverage service.
  • Advise customers on all F&B choices and ensure  that the restaurant staff have similar product knowledge
  • Assist with maintaining high standards of quality control, hygiene, health and safety throughout
  • Maintain cleanliness of the work areas and equipment.
  • Effectively handle customer requests and concerns.
  • Must follow all cash handling policies and procedures.
  • Maintaining inventory of operating equipment, linen and guest supplies.
  • Ensures that standards/procedures are adhered to at all times.
  • Ensure an excellent service experience for guests
  • Possess excellent understanding and product knowledge and assist with the training of Restaurant staff
  • Build guest loyalty and gather constructive feedback to ensure satisfaction of every individual guest.
  • Conduct daily briefs prior to each and every service and liaise with the Chef and be aware of any special dishes.
  • Any other duties related to food and beverage service assigned by the F&B Head.

Qualifications:

  • Diploma in food and beverage from a reputable college/university.
  • Must have a minimum of 2 years as a supervisor managing a team in a busy and fast-paced environment.
  • Must have knowledge of food and beverage service
  • A good communicator, friendly and inclusive, even after a long shift.
  • Must have excellent guest service skills always exceeding guest expectations.
  • Able to work with flexible working hours

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV and application letter quoting their expected salary to hr@saape.co.ke. This is an urgent position and will remain open until it’s filled.  Only qualified candidates should apply.

