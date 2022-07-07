Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Bella Hadid has revealed that she nearly didn’t make it to Paris Fashion Week for her big runway show on Wednesday night, July 6.

The 25-year-old fashion superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday to share snapshots featuring her posing on a Parisian balcony in a white crop top, black jacket, jeans and new-age silver-mirrored shades.

She also explained how she very nearly didn’t make it to the city in time to model Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection.

“Lost my passport. got a new passport. landed at 530am. shoot at 7. show at 12,” Hadid captioned the slideshow, which concluded with a pic of the Eiffel Tower taken through her window. “Made it by the skin of my teeth.”

Luckily she made it with 90 minutes left managed to make it to the shoot and walk the runway.