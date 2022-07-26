Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 July 2022 – Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has played down talks that he is set for a move away this summer.

The 23-year-old , who is reportedly valued at £85million by Napoli, has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle and Bayern Munich after scoring 18 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions last term.

But he has come out to say that the reports linking him away this summer ‘are just rumours’ while insisting that he has received assurances from club president Aurelio De Laurentiis about their future plans.

‘I’m in Napoli. And I have great respect for my club,’ he told Corriere dello Sport.

‘They are just rumours of the market. I’m fine here and I’ve never had such close relationships with everyone as at this moment.

‘I spoke to the president, he is the one who decides, and he reassured me by explaining the club’s plans.

‘I am happy with what he told me and the purchases are of quality: words were followed by deeds. I am very happy to play with Napoli and we will see in the future.’

Osimhen was also full of praise for former Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti, insisting the now Napoli boss is ‘ideal’ for him at this stage of his career.

‘He is a top coach: every day he tries to motivate me and make me make the most of the potential I have,’ Osimhen added.

‘I think he is the ideal coach for me at this stage: he is one of the reasons why I always give my best. I am happy when he is satisfied with my performance.’