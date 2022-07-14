Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first cousin, Kung’u Muigai, has told the president to stop lying to Kenyans about Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, Muigai, who is also the patron of the Kikuyu Council of Elders, addressed the Sagana meeting where President Uhuru linked Ruto to the Arror and Kimwarer scandal.

According to Muigai, he, alongside the elders, wondered why the police had neither arrested nor charged Ruto over the matter and concluded that it was all concocted lies to tarnish the good name of the DP.

“Let us speak the truth, at the time we had not seen any flaws with the DP to prompt us to leave. In Sagana, Uhuru alleged that the DP had stolen Ksh3 billion in the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal. But the elders wanted to know how come Ruto had not been arrested or charged with the claims,” he stated.

He noted that Uhuru ought to support Ruto as per their 2013 pact, which involved the “Kumi yangu, Kumi yako” agreement, saying he will support the DP come what may.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.