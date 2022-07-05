Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – A Subaru driver is said to have escaped death by a whisker after angry motorists pounced on him for ramming into 4 vehicles in Ruiru along Thika Superhighway.
The rogue driver was reportedly speeding when the accident occurred.
A photo of his damaged Subaru was shared on Twitter, with reports indicating that traffic cops saved him from the angry mob.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
